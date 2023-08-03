Yungblud premieres video for "Lowlife" single

Locomotion/Geffen Records

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has premiered the video for his new single, "Lowlife."

The clip finds the English rocker causing mischief about town with a kid version of himself. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Lowlife" premiered in June. Yungblud also shared a "Drunk Video" for the track, which features him singing along while consuming copious amounts of alcohol.

"Lowlife" follows Yungblud's 2022 self-titled album, which includes the singles "The Funeral" and "Tissues."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

