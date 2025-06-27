Yungblud notches third #1 UK album with '﻿Idols'

Yungblud is once again #1 in his home country.

The English rocker's latest effort, Idols, debuts on top of the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, marking the third time he's done that in his career.

Yungblud's previous #1 albums across the pond include his 2020 sophomore record, Weird!, and his 2022 self-titled release.

Idols is the first part of a planned double album. It includes the single "Lovesick Lullaby" and the nine-minute opus "Hello Heaven, Hello."

Yungblud will launch a U.S. tour in August.

