Yungblud on Matty Healy: "I think he's a bit of an idiot, but I like his ... tunes"

Yungblud has opened up on his feud with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy in an interview with NME.

As you may recall, the tiff began after Yungblud seemingly commented on the now-infamous episode of The Adam Friedland Show, in which Healy and the hosts made controversial comments regarding the rapper Ice Spice. In a social media post, Yungblud wrote, "Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who's blowing up."

Healy then shot back with a video of him mocking Yungblud's accent while the word "emo" was superimposed over his face.

Now, Yungblud shares that he found the situation "quite funny."

"It went on a little too long, and that's why I found it funny," Yungblud says. "I like the dude [Healy]. I think he's a bit of an idiot, but I like his f****** tunes."

"It was a pretty cool thing; I was like, 'F*** it, right, some f*****'s talking about me, cool,'" he continues. "I thought about it for about two minutes before I went on stage, and never thought about it again since."

Yungblud adds that he doesn't think the feud will be considered a "legendary beef."

"I think if we saw each other at a party, it's be like, 'Alright, you f****** d***head?'" he says.

Meanwhile, Yungblud just announced his own festival, Bludfest, which will take place August 11 in England.

