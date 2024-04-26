Yungblud covers KISS' "I Was Made for Lovin' You" for ﻿'The Fall Guy'﻿ movie

Locomotion/Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has released a cover of the KISS song "I Was Made for Lovin' You."

The track was recorded for the upcoming movie The Fall Guy, starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. Yungblud's version starts with a slow piano buildup before breaking into a more bombastic sound befitting of the "Rock and Roll All Nite" outfit.

You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets. The Fall Guy hits theaters May 3, and its soundtrack will be released the same day.

In other Yungblud happenings, he'll be releasing an illustrated book, You Need to Exist, and holding his own music festival, Bludfest, in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!