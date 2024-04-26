Yungblud covers KISS' "I Was Made for Lovin' You" for ﻿'The Fall Guy'﻿ movie

Yungblud has released a cover of the KISS song "I Was Made for Lovin' You."

The track was recorded for the upcoming movie The Fall Guy, starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. Yungblud's version starts with a slow piano buildup before breaking into a more bombastic sound befitting of the "Rock and Roll All Nite" outfit.

You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets. The Fall Guy hits theaters May 3, and its soundtrack will be released the same day.

In other Yungblud happenings, he'll be releasing an illustrated book, You Need to Exist, and holding his own music festival, Bludfest, in August.

