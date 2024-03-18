Yungblud announces inaugural festival, Bludfest

Yungblud Surprise Show At Camden's Stables Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images (Dave Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima)

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud is launching his own festival.

The inaugural Bludfest will take place August 11 at England's Milton Keynes Bowl. It will feature a headlining set from the "Fleabag" rocker as well as performances by rapper Lil Yachty, Nessa Barrett and The Damned, among others.

"This will be a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community," Yungblud explains. "Where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to f****** life right before your eyes."

"I wanted to build an experience where anyone can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own," he adds. "I want to create an experience that blurs the lines of genre, destroys the limitation of imagination, cuts the corporate bulls*** and is all about people coming together."

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Bludfest.com.

