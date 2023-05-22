Young Noel Gallagher may not have been thrilled with future Damon Albarn collaboration

Longtime foes Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn called a truce when the respective Oasis and Blur members collaborated on the song "We Got the Power," a cut off the 2017 Gorillaz record, Humanz. Perhaps it's a good thing that the two didn't try to mend fences at the height of their Britpop rivalry in the '90s, because Gallagher may have had an extreme reaction.

In an essay for Big Issue, Gallagher wonders what his younger self might think of him working with Albarn.

"It would depend entirely on what side of the bed I got out of that day," Gallagher writes. "If you caught me on a good day I’d be like, yeah, I could see that happening. On a bad day, I'd f****** knife myself in the bollocks."

While Gallagher and Albarn eventually made up, Noel and his brother Liam Gallagher have remained estranged since Oasis broke up 2009.

Elsewhere in the Big Issue piece, Gallagher shares what moment in his life he'd want to relive: a concert he attended in the '90s featuring David Bowie and Morrissey. Not because it was such a great show, but because Gallagher was so "high and pissed" that he doesn't remember meeting Bowie that night.

"Before Bowie came on, somebody came up to me and said, would you like to come and meet David?" Gallagher shares. "I was taken to see David Bowie in his dressing room. And I have no recollection of it whatsoever."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.