Yellowcard collaborates with Steve Aoki on EDM remix of "Ocean Avenue"

Dim Mak

By Josh Johnson

Yellowcard has teamed up with star DJ Steve Aoki for an EDM remix of "Ocean Avenue."

The updated recording, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the song and the album Ocean Avenue,  replaces the original's classic pop punk riffs from pulsing electronics and multiple big beat drops.

Prior to linking up with Yellowcard, Aoki's worked with bands including Linkin Park, blink-182 and Taking Back Sunday.

"I really admired the collaborations Steve was doing in the alternative rock and emo world, and the timing couldn't have been more perfect to reach out and see if we could work together for the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue," says frontman Ryan Key. "Steve's passion for music and creativity is infectious. The band and I are huge electronic music fans, so working with him has been an absolute career highlight."

You can listen to the "Ocean Avenue" remix now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Yellowcard also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue in 2023 with their first full tour since 2017.

