Yellowcard headlining 2024 Emo's Not Dead concert cruise

Yellowcard will be going from "Ocean Avenue" to the literal ocean next year when they headline the 2024 Emo's Not Dead concert cruise.

The seafaring festival sets sail February 26 from Miami and will travel to the Bahamas before returning March 1. The bill also includes Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, August Burns Red and Senses Fail.

Following presales, tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, May 16, at 2 p.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit EmosNotDeadCruise.com.

