Yellowcard premieres title track off upcoming ﻿'Childhood Eyes'﻿ EP

Yellowcard has premiered a new song called "Childhood Eyes," the title track off the band's upcoming EP.

"Childhood Eyes" marks the first fresh music from the "Ocean Avenue" outfit since their 2016 self-titled album. The group broke up after a final show in 2017 before reuniting in 2022 for Chicago's Riot Fest.

You can listen to the song "Childhood Eyes" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The EP Childhood Eyes drops July 7. It also includes collaborations with Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes and Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba.

This summer, Yellowcard will launch a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Ocean Avenue album. They're also playing this year's When We Were Young Festival in October.

