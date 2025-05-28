Yellowcard announces new Travis Barker-produced album, ﻿'Better Days'

Yellowcard has announced a new album called Better Days.

The first full-length effort from the "Ocean Avenue" outfit in nine years is due out Oct. 10. It was produced by blink-182's Travis Barker, who also plays drums on the record.

"I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed," says frontman Ryan Key. "I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again."

Along with the album news, Yellowcard has released the Better Days title track, as well as a cut called "honestly i." The song "Better Days" is accompanied by a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

The Better Days track list also includes collaborations with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba and Avril Lavigne.

Yellowcard's last album was their 2016 self-titled effort; they broke up a year later after a farewell tour. They reunited in 2022 and released an EP, Childhood Eyes, in 2023.

Here's the Better Days track list:

"Better Days"

"Take What You Want"

"Love Letters Lost" feat. Matt Skiba

"honestly i"

"You Broke Me Too" feat. Avril Lavigne

"City of Angels"

"Bedroom Posters"

"Skin Scraped"

"Barely Alive"

"Big Blue Eyes"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.