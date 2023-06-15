Yeah Yeah Yeahs share new version of Perfume Genius collaboration "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a new version of "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," the band's collaboration with Perfume Genius, the stage name of indie artist Mike Hadreas.

"There haven't been many duets in the history of YYYs, maybe we were waiting for a unicorn like Mike to come around," the "Maps" outfit shares. "Having a chance to try a different rendition of 'Spitting Off the Edge of the World' with Mike was always on the wishlist once the original was recorded."

You can listen to the updated recording, dubbed "Spitting Off the Edge of the World (Lush Version)," now via digital outlets.

The original "Spitting" appears on Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2022 comeback album, Cool It Down, and was nominated for the Best Alternative Music Performance Grammy.

