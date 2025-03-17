Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce Hidden in Pieces tour

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have mapped out a summer tour.

The outing, dubbed the Hidden in Pieces tour, launches with three shows in Los Angeles July 9, July 10 and July 11. It includes multiple nights in San Francisco, Nashville and Chicago before wrapping in New York City on July 29 and July 30.

"The dearly departed David Lynch would say: all you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes," the YYYs say. "To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalogue."

The band adds, "We'll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all time favorites with new arrangements to delight...and yes there will be acoustic guitars and strings too."

A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YeahYeahYeahs.com.

