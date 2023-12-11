The xx's Romy premieres video for "She's on My Mind" solo song starring Maisie Williams

The xx's Romy has premiered the video for her solo song "She's on My Mind," starring Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams.

The clip finds the Arya Stark actor trading the dragons and White Walkers of Westeros for the sweat and thumping bass of a dance club. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"She's on My Mind" appears on Romy's debut solo album, Mid Air, which was released in September.

Along with the new video, Romy has announced a pair of 2024 U.S. shows, taking place March 27 in Los Angeles and March 29 in New York City. For ticket info, visit RomyRomyRomy.com.

