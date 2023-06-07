The xx's Romy announces debut solo album

Young

By Josh Johnson

The xx's Romy has announced her debut solo album.

The record is titled Mid Air and arrives September 8.

"Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity," Romy explains. "It's musically inspired by dance music, it's ... a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone."

Mid Air includes the previously released songs "Strong" and "Enjoy Your Life." A third track, titled "Loveher," is available now via digital outlets.

Romy is now the third and final member of The xx to put out a solo record, following bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx.

The xx's most recent album is 2017's I See You.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!