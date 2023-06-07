The xx's Romy announces debut solo album

The xx's Romy has announced her debut solo album.

The record is titled Mid Air and arrives September 8.

"Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity," Romy explains. "It's musically inspired by dance music, it's ... a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone."

Mid Air includes the previously released songs "Strong" and "Enjoy Your Life." A third track, titled "Loveher," is available now via digital outlets.

Romy is now the third and final member of The xx to put out a solo record, following bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx.

The xx's most recent album is 2017's I See You.

