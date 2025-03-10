The xx returns to the studio

ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 1 Jim Bennett/FilmMagic (Jim Bennett/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

The xx is back working on new music.

In an Instagram post Friday, the "Crystalised" trio shared photos of themselves recording together, alongside the caption, "Last week, in the studio."

The xx hasn't put out a new album since 2017's I See You. Since then, members Romy Madley CroftOliver Sim and Jamie xx have all put out solo records.

In 2024, Croft and Sim guested on a Jamie xx song called "Waited All Night," which marked the first new track to feature all three xx members in seven years.

