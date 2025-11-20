The xx releases deluxe version of self-titled debut album

The xx has released a deluxe version of their 2009 self-titled debut album.

The expanded set includes five bonus tracks, including three covers. It's out now on digital outlets and will be released on vinyl Dec. 5.

"Going back to 2009 has brought up so many memories - it really does feel like another world," The xx says in a Facebook post. "This album means a lot to us, and we hope it still means something to you too. Thank you for being here, always."

The album xx includes the trio's breakout single, "Crystalised," as well as fan-favorites "Islands" and "VCR."

The xx has since released two more albums, 2012's Coexist and 2017's I See You, while the band's three members — Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie xx — have all put out solo material. They shared in March that they were back in the studio together and are set to perform at the Coachella and Kilby Block Party festivals in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.