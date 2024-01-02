The xx is working on new music: "It's exciting to be starting again"

ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 1 Rick Kern/WireImage (Rick Kern/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

The xx is back to working on new music.

Speaking with NME, vocalist/guitarist Romy Madley Croft confirms that she's returned to the studio with bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx.

"It's fun, it's quite different being in the studio with The xx," Croft says.

The xx's most recent album is 2017's I See You. Since then, both Croft and Sim have released their debut solo albums, 2023's Mid Air and 2022's Hideous Bastard, respectively.

"I think Oliver and Jamie and I have all tried new things and learned a lot from different projects and I think that's quite healthy to be like, 'What have you learned? What should we do now?'" Croft shares. "And I think it's quite wide open and it's exciting to be starting again in a way. But we've started making some music and I'm really excited about it."

"It's still pretty early [but] I still think you'll be able to tell it's us but I think we're excited to move it on and keep it feeling fresh," she adds.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!