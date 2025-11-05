Wolfmother announces 20th anniversary US tour

Pandemonium Rocks 2024 - Melbourne Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother performs at Pandemonium music festival on April 20, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Naomi Rahim/WireImage) (Naomi Rahim/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Wolfmother will be telling you all the story about the joker and thief every night on the road in 2026.

The Australian rockers have announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 self-titled debut album, which they will be playing in full each show.

The outing runs from June 7 in Austin, Texas, to July 12 in San Diego. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Wolfmother.com.

The album Wolfmother earned fans with its throwback hard rock sound reminiscent of bands like Led Zeppelin. It spawned singles including "Joker and the Thief," "Woman" and "White Unicorn."

Wolfmother has since released five more albums, the most recent of which is 2021's Rock Out.

