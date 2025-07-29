Wolf Alice's 'Bloom Baby Bloom' soundtracks Women's Euro highlight video

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Five Harry Durrant/Getty Images (Harry Durrant/Harry Durrant/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Wolf Alice's song "Bloom Baby Bloom" soundtracks a video highlighting the BBC's coverage of the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro.

The international soccer tournament concluded Sunday with the "Moaning Lisa Smile" outfit's home country of England winning the championship over Spain.

"Still not over this, absolutely incredible," Wolf Alice writes in a Facebook post alongside a clip of the video.

"Hearing 'Bloom Baby Bloom' soundtracking this moment too," the band adds alongside a heart emoji.

Frontwoman Ellie Rowsell previously contributed to a song called "Call Me a Lioness" in support of the England women's national soccer team, which is nicknamed the Lionesses.

"Bloom Baby Bloom" is the lead single off Wolf Alice's upcoming album, The Clearing, due out Aug. 22.

Wolf Alice will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

