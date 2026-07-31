Wolf Alice releases cover of The Roches' 'Hammond Song'

Wolf Alice poses with the Group of the Year award during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Wolf Alice has premiered a cover of "Hammond Song," originally by the sister trio The Roches.

The cover features guest vocals by Julia Cumming and Bria Salmena, who join Ellie Rowsell in recreating the original song's harmonies.

"We love this song by The Roches, the guitar work and the vocal treatment, we actually referenced in Blue Weekend but it stuck around as something that inspired us for The Clearing too," Rowsell says. "Recording in LA, where both Bria and Julia were living, it just seemed like a really fun thing to do to learn those harmonies and sing them with 2 of our [favorite] singers."

The "Hammond Song" cover is included on Wolf Alice's upcoming release, The Clearing: B Sides, due out Aug. 21. It follows the band's 2025 album, The Clearing.

Wolf Alice is set to perform at Lollapalooza on Saturday.

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