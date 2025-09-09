Wolf Alice premieres video for ﻿The Clearing ﻿track 'Just Two Girls'

Wolf Alice has premiered the video for "Just Two Girls," a track off the band's new album, The Clearing.

The clip stars frontwoman Ellie Rowsell and actress Lucy Boynton as the titular two girls, who wreak havoc in a fancy restaurant. You can watch it on YouTube.

The Clearing, the follow-up to 2021's Blue Weekend, dropped in August. It also includes the lead single "Bloom Baby Bloom."

Wolf Alice will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Clearing Tuesday in Atlanta.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

