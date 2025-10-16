Wolf Alice competes for Mercury Prize once more with 'The Clearing'

'The Clearing' album artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Wolf Alice is nominated for the Mercury Prize.

The "Moaning Lisa Smile" outfit will compete for the 2025 edition of the esteemed award with their latest album, The Clearing. Each of the band's previous three albums also made the Mercury Prize short list, and they won in 2018 with Visions of a Life.

"Those things are out of your control," bassist Theo Ellis tells ABC Audio of Wolf Alice's Mercury Prize noms. "It's lovely to have a record you worked hard on put next to people who also obviously worked really hard and made amazing art themselves."

The Mercury Prize recognizes the best British or Irish album of the year and is considered one of the most prestigious honors in music.

"I think people take it really seriously that are on the voting panels, and people really have a reverence for music," Ellis says. "So it's a really nice thing to be recognized."

Beyond the possibility of Wolf Alice being nominated, Ellis always looks forward to the unveiling of the Mercury Prize long list, which he feels "champion[s] a really diverse selection of music."

"There's always something I haven't heard of when they present it to the world," Ellis says. "It kind of just broadens people's horizons."

"It's so easy to get trapped algorithmically these days," he laughs. "[The Mercury Prize] still manages to retain its relevance globally as a British cultural thing. Something to be really proud of."

Wolf Alice will also be performing at the 2025 Mercury Prize ceremony, taking place Thursday in Newcastle, England. Other nominees include Sam Fender's People Watching and Fontaines D.C.'s Romance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!