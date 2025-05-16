Wolf Alice announces US tour behind upcoming ﻿'The Clearing'﻿ album

Wolf Alice has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, The Clearing.

The headlining outing kicks off Sept. 10 in Atlanta and wraps up Oct. 13 in Los Angeles. Presales begin May 19, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WolfAlice.co.uk.

The Clearing, the follow-up to 2021's Blue Weekend, is due out Aug. 29. Lead single "Bloom Baby Bloom" is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.