Willie Nelson shares cover of The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??"

By Josh Johnson

Country legend Willie Nelson has shared a cover of The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??"

In an accompanying video, Lips members Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd react to Nelson's version, deeming it "one of those dreams come true that you didn't have a dream for."

"It's absolutely beautiful," Coyne says of the cover. "Maybe we're not allowed to say that so much because it's our song, but it's absolutely beautiful ... Willie's version of our song is just an utter joy."

Coyne laughs that Nelson "probably brings more meaning to it than we do."

You can listen to Nelson's "Do You Realize??" cover now via digital outlets. It'll appear on his upcoming album, Last Leaf on the Tree, due out Nov. 1.

Last Leaf on the Tree also incudes a cover of Beck's "Lost Cause."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!