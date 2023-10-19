Willie Nelson 90th birthday concert, featuring Dave Matthews, Beck & more, being released as live album

Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert, which featured performances by artists including Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, Beck, The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gary Clark Jr. and Jack Johnson, is being released as a live album and concert film.

The set, dubbed Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live at the Hollywood Bowl, will be available as a two-CD & Blu-ray deluxe edition and as a two-LP vinyl package, as well as via digital platforms, on December 15.

Matthews' performance, a cover of Nelson's song "Funny How Time Slips Away," is out now.

Long Story Short was recorded over two nights in April at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The first concert was held on Nelson's actual 90th birthday.

Nelson is among the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, along with Crow, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael and The Spinners. The Induction Ceremony takes place November 3.

