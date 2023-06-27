Will Butler announces new album with Sister Squares

Merge Records

By Josh Johnson

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler has announced a new album in collaboration with his frequent live band, Sister Squares.

The upcoming record, simply titled Will Butler + Sister Squares, arrives September 23. It follows Butler's 2020 solo effort, Generations.

"After Generations, I considered making a weird solo record," Butler shares. "Me alone in the basement, etc., etc. Mostly I realized that what I wanted was the opposite."

Will Butler + Sister Squares includes the previously released song "Willows." A second track called "Long Grass" is out now via digital outlets.

You can also catch Butler and Sister Squares live touring the U.S. in the fall.

Butler announced in March 2022 that he'd left Arcade Fire the previous year. He'd played in the group since 2003 alongside his older brother, frontman Win Butler.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

