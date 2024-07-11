Will Butler + Sister Squares release new song, "Burn It Away"

By Josh Johnson

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler and his band Sister Squares have released a new song called "Burn It Away."

"I wanted to make an open-hearted song about destroying the world, about despair in the face of trying your best to find hope," Butler says. "There's a lyric that got cut about thinking you see the sun rise but it's just the forest fires burning over the horizon. But I think music is intrinsically hopeful—always implicitly arguing in favor of creation—so maybe the song balances itself out."

You can listen to "Burn It Away" now via digital outlets.

"Burn It Away" follows the self-titled Will Butler + Sister Squares album, which dropped in 2023.

Along with working with Sister Squares, Butler composed the music for the Broadway play Stereophonic, which earned him two Tony nominations.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

