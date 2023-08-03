Will Butler releases new song "Arrow of Time" with Sister Squares band

Ex-Arcade Fire member Will Butler has released a new song called "Arrow of Time" with his touring band Sister Squares.

The track, which will appear on the upcoming album Will Butler + Sister Squares, was inspired by everything from Stephen Hawking to Pixies.

"Hawking describes the concept, in paraphrase, as 'you might see a teacup fall off a table and smash into bits, but you never see the bits come back together. Or if you did, you would instantly be aware that time is running backwards,'" Butler says. "Lyrically, I feel like I was maybe trying to write a Pixies song about that idea -- 'Here comes your man,' but instead of something coming, it's just everything slowly dissolving into heat energy."

You can listen to "Arrow of Time" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The album Will Butler + Sister Squares will be released September 22. It also includes the previously released songs "Willows" and "Long Grass."

Butler announced in March 2022 that he'd left Arcade Fire the previous year. He'd played in the group since 2003 alongside his older brother, frontman Win Butler.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

