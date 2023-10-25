Wilderado teams up with The National's Matt Berninger for new version of "In Between" single

Bright Antenna Records

By Josh Johnson

Wilderado has released a new version of their new single "In Between" featuring guest vocals by The National frontman Matt Berninger.

"Matt is one of my favorite lyricists and singers of all time, plus he's in one of the coolest bands ever," says Wilderado's Max Rainer. "We're incredibly grateful and honored to feature him on this track."

You can listen to the updated recording now via digital outlets.

The original "In Between" premiered in August. It follows Wilderado's 2021 self-titled debut album, which features the singles "Head Right" and "Surefire."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!