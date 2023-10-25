Wilderado teams up with The National's Matt Berninger for new version of "In Between" single

Wilderado has released a new version of their new single "In Between" featuring guest vocals by The National frontman Matt Berninger.

"Matt is one of my favorite lyricists and singers of all time, plus he's in one of the coolest bands ever," says Wilderado's Max Rainer. "We're incredibly grateful and honored to feature him on this track."

You can listen to the updated recording now via digital outlets.

The original "In Between" premiered in August. It follows Wilderado's 2021 self-titled debut album, which features the singles "Head Right" and "Surefire."

