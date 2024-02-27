Wilderado drops two new songs, "Sometimes" & "Tomorrow"

By Josh Johnson

Wilderado has dropped a pair of new songs, "Sometimes" and "Tomorrow."

The tracks mark the first fresh material from the "Head Right" outfit of 2024 and follows their 2023 single, "In Between."

"['Sometimes'] is a look into coping mechanisms," says vocalist Max Rainer. "It's something I've struggled with this year. I convince myself I need help calming down or being social at the right times. The first part of the song is indulgence, the second part is the reality of the situation and the ending is the honest bit."

Of "Tomorrow," Rainer shares, "For some reason the body of music felt like a safe place to try and dive into my troubled faith. The further I went the heavier it got. Similar to the energy that builds in a frustrating conversation, I feel like the song helped me ride a motivation and spill my guts a bit."

You can listen to both songs now via digital outlets.

Wilderado has also announced a run of U.S. tour dates, kicking off June 7 in St. Louis. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Wilderado.co.

