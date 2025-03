Wilderado has announced a run of U.S. headlining dates.

The shows span from July 23 in Atlanta to July 29 in Washington, D.C. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Wilderado.co.

Wilderado will be touring in support of their 2024 album, Talker, which includes the single "Higher than Most."

You can also catch Wilderado live over the summer opening for The Head and the Heart.

