Wide release announced for '﻿South Park'﻿ anniversary concert vinyl, featuring Primus, Ween & Rush members

Mercury Studios
By Josh Johnson

The South Park 25th anniversary concert is getting a wide release on vinyl.

The three-LP package, which was previously a Record Store Day 2024 exclusive, is due out April 18.

Recorded in August 2022 at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the South Park 25th anniversary concert featured Primus, who recorded the show's theme song, and Ween performing alongside cocreators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Additionally, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson made an appearance to play the song "Closer to the Heart," marking their first live performance together since the 2020 death of drummer Neil Peart.

