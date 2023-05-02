The White Stripes announce '﻿Complete Lyrics﻿' book

Third Man Books

By Josh Johnson

The White Stripes' lyrics are being turned into a book.

The aptly titled The White Stripes Complete Lyrics will be released on October 3 through Third Man Books. The 315-page hardcover tome features every one of the "Seven Nation Army" duo's lyrics, accompanied by essays and photographs, as well as rough drafts and alternate lyrics.

You can preorder your copy now via ThirdManBooks.com.

Earlier this year, The White Stripes' 2003 album, Elephant, was reissued in honor of its 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, Jack and Meg White are nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year; the inductees will be announced Wednesday, May 3.

