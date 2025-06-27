The White Stripes' 'Red Rain' gets new video alongside ﻿'Get Behind Me Satan'﻿ reissue

Third Man Records
By Josh Johnson

The White StripesGet Behind Me Satan song "Red Rain" now has a video.

The clip premieres in conjunction with the 20th anniversary reissue of Get Behind Me Satan, which was released as a double-LP Friday. It features action figure versions of Jack White and Meg White created by the toy company Super7.

You can watch the "Red Rain" video on YouTube and order your own White Stripes action figures now via Super7.com.

Get Behind Me Satan, the fifth White Stripes album, was originally released in June 2005. It also includes the single "Blue Orchid."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!