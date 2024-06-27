White Reaper's Wilkerson brothers leave band

White Reaper's Wilkerson brothers are no longer in the band.

In separate Instagram posts, drummer Nick and bassist Sam have announced that they've left the "Might Be Right" outfit.

"It has been an easy decision for me because I have been creatively unsatisfied with the project for several years," Nick's post reads. "The hard part is thinking about life without touring with my best friends and literal brothers."

"I have said it so many times to my close ones, but all of my dreams came true in this band, and I owe it all to [frontman] Tony [Esposito] & co.," Nick continues. "These guys will be my fest friends forever."

Sam writes in his post, "Despite my attempts to remedy tension I've felt, I feel it is is my best interest to pursue other opportunities."

"I am sad to see my time in this band end, however it would be unfair to myself and others to stay in something I feel unheard in," Sam adds. "I really love my boys but I have grown apart from them."

Both Nick and Sam have been with White Reaper from their 2015 debut through their most recent album, 2023's Asking for a Ride. The band also released a split single with the punk band Spiritual Cramp in May.

