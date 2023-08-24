Which album does Billie Eilish think "changed music"?

Count Billie Eilish as a big Lana Del Rey fan.

In an interview for pop star Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast, Eilish shares that she feels Del Rey's 2012 album, Born to Die, "changed music."

"[It] especially changed music for girls, and the potential of what is possible," Eilish adds.

By the way, Eilish and Del Rey previously interviewed each other for a February Interview magazine piece. The two also just both headlined Lollapalooza.

Lipa's At Your Service podcast includes interviews with various musicians, filmmakers and artists. Maybe one day, "Levitating" superfan Trent Reznor will be a guest.

