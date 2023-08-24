Which album does Billie Eilish think "changed music"?

Polydor Records/Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

Count Billie Eilish as a big Lana Del Rey fan.

In an interview for pop star Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast, Eilish shares that she feels Del Rey's 2012 album, Born to Die, "changed music."

"[It] especially changed music for girls, and the potential of what is possible," Eilish adds.

By the way, Eilish and Del Rey previously interviewed each other for a February Interview magazine piece. The two also just both headlined Lollapalooza.

Lipa's At Your Service podcast includes interviews with various musicians, filmmakers and artists. Maybe one day, "Levitating" superfan Trent Reznor will be a guest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!