Where it pays to be a school principal

School principals are responsible for managing teachers and keeping schools operating efficiently, making them key players in ensuring positive student outcomes. But the financial rewards of the job vary widely based on the place of employment. In some states, principal pay stretches further after accounting for cost of living, while in others, higher nominal salaries may fail to translate into greater purchasing power.

SmartAsset evaluated median earnings for K-12 education administrators — broadly including principals, assistant principals and other school administrators — in all 50 states. Earnings were adjusted for regional price differences to allow comparisons across states. The results highlight where principals' earnings provide the greatest purchasing power.

Key Findings

Washington state leads for principal pay in both nominal and adjusted dollars, with the median principal earning $166,590 annually. That's the equivalent of $155,673 after adjusting for the state's higher cost of living. Washington is followed closely by Connecticut.

That's the equivalent of $155,673 after adjusting for the state's higher cost of living. Washington is followed closely by Connecticut. North Carolina and West Virginia pay principals the least, though which state ranks lowest depends on whether cost of living is factored in. West Virginia has the lowest nominal median salary in the U.S., at $80,650 — but after adjusting for regional price differences, that figure's real value rises to a nationally standardized equivalent of $90,115. North Carolina, by contrast, has the lowest adjusted median at $88,184 (its nominal median is $83,180), meaning North Carolina's principals have the least real purchasing power of any state, even though other states pay a lower nominal salary.

West Virginia has the lowest nominal median salary in the U.S., at $80,650 — but after adjusting for regional price differences, that figure's real value rises to a nationally standardized equivalent of $90,115. North Carolina, by contrast, has the lowest adjusted median at $88,184 (its nominal median is $83,180), meaning North Carolina's principals have the least real purchasing power of any state, even though other states pay a lower nominal salary. Vermont has the fewest school-age children per K-12 administrator. There are 84 children ages 5-17 for every administrator in the Green Mountain State.

There are 84 children ages 5-17 for every administrator in the Green Mountain State. Alabama has the highest child-to-administrator ratio in the United States. With one K-12 educational administrator for every 272 school age children, Alabama leads the U.S. for the number of children per school administrator.

A data map of the US visualizing where it pays to be a principal. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Table listing the top 25 states where it pays to be a principal. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Methodology

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) occupational wage data for May 2025, the most recent period available, was analyzed for principals ("Education Administrators, Kindergarten through Secondary") in each of the 50 states. Annual median earnings were adjusted for regional price parity (RPP) using 2024 U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis RPP values to express earnings in real, nationally comparable dollars. The number of school age children per administrator was calculated by dividing the population of 5-17 year-olds, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau's Population Estimates Program for 2025, by the total number of administrators reported by the BLS in each state. Because BLS occupation 11-9032 includes principals, assistant principals and other K-12 education administrators, the child-to-administrator measure should be interpreted as a statewide population-to-employment ratio rather than a direct measure of school staffing levels. BLS state-level occupational wage estimates are themselves derived from sample survey data and carry sampling error that varies by state, generally increasing as state population and occupation employment counts decrease; figures for lower-population states should be treated as less statistically stable than figures for larger states. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.