Where is my mind, indeed: Pixies classic apparently cancels Google Assistant alarms

If you're a Pixies fan who uses the Google Assistant app to help wake you up, you might literally be asking yourself, "Where is my mind?"

According to the site Android Police, the song "Where Is My Mind?" has apparently been canceling alarms set on devices using Google Assistant.

Android Police determined that the culprit was the song's intro, during which frontman Black Francis says the word "stop." As for why that matters, Google recently updated Assistant to allow users to say "stop" or "snooze" to silence their alarms.

Interestingly, when Android Police played other songs featuring the word "stop," such as Jane's Addiction's "Stop" and Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now," the alarm was unaffected. As the "stop" part in "Where Is My Mind?" isn't backed by any music and is just spoken plainly, Android Police theorizes that the alarm cancellation isn't triggered if instrumentals or other vocals are also playing at the same time.

If you happened to wake up late because "Where Is My Mind?" canceled your alarm, at least Pixies feel bad about it.

"Sorry about that!" the group tweeted.

Pixies launch a U.S. tour in support of their new album, Doggerel, Thursday in Oakland, California.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.