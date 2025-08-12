When We Were Young announces 2025 side shows

2024 When We Were Young Music Festival Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs during the 2024 When We Were Young Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The When We Were Young festival has announced its run of side shows for 2025.

Artists including Taking Back Sunday, Ice Nine Kills and Story of the Year will be headlining concerts around Las Vegas Oct. 17-19 as When We Were Young takes place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Oct. 18-19.

Presales for the side shows begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

When We Were Young 2025 will be headlined by blink-182 and the reformed Panic! at the Disco.

