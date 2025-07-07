Wheatus frontman joins Ed Sheeran for live performance of 'Teenage Dirtbag'

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Wheatus frontman Brendan B. Brown made a surprise appearance during Ed Sheeran's concert in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday for a live duet of "Teenage Dirtbag."

As Sheeran shares in an Instagram post, he used to cover "Teenage Dirtbag" with his childhood band.

"We reformed after 22 years to play our mates [sic] wedding in April, but we had so much fun I asked them to come rock it with me at a stadium," Sheeran writes. "I cheekily asked Brendan from @wheatusofficial to come over and rock it with us, and being the [legend] that he is, he did."

"One of my fav moments ever on stage, thank you Brendan," he continues. "What a night."

Like Sheeran, Iron Maiden is currently on tour in Europe. Perhaps either he or Brown had two tickets, baby.

