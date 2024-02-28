What's Weezer's "Blue Voyage"?

Weezer is teasing something called "Blue Voyage."

In a Facebook post, Rivers Cuomo and company have shared a link to the site BlueVoyage2024.com alongside the caption, "Are you prepared for the voyage?" If you click through to the site, you'll be greeted with a declaration that "The voyage takes flight on March 11, 2024," as well as an option to sign up for an email list.

Notably, Weezer's 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Cuomo previously shared that Weezer was planning to mark the milestone with "a really amazing deluxe package with a bunch of additional material."

"And of course, we’ve gotta do some kind of epic tour," he added.

