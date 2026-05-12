What's Twenty One Pilots teasing with 'From Here' post?

Looks like the Skeleton Clique has another mystery to solve.

Twenty One Pilots have shared a mysterious video on Instagram, featuring the phrase "From Here" printed on a billboard alongside the band's logo. The sign appears to be on the outside of the Basement venue in the "Stressed Out" duo's hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

As for what the post could mean, fans are speculating about a possible return of the Twenty One Pilots' Tour de Columbus, which saw them perform a run of concerts in their hometown in 2017.

While we wait for more info, you can look forward to Twenty One Pilots performing on the 2026 American Music Awards, taking place May 25. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Austin City Limits, Oceans Calling and Shaky Knees festivals.

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