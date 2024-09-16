What's my page again? Mark Hoppus announces memoir, '﻿Fahrenheit-182'

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced a new memoir called Fahrenheit-182.

The book is due out April 8 and is described as the "story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate."

The description continues, "Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."

You can preorder your copy now via Fahrenheit182.com.

Hoppus first revealed he was working on a memoir in 2022, around the same time he and Travis Barker had announced their reunion with Tom DeLonge. The trio's first new album together in over 10 years, ONE MORE TIME..., was released in 2023.

