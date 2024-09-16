What's my page again? Mark Hoppus announces memoir, '﻿Fahrenheit-182'

By Josh Johnson

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced a new memoir called Fahrenheit-182.

The book is due out April 8 and is described as the "story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate."

The description continues, "Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going."

You can preorder your copy now via Fahrenheit182.com.

Hoppus first revealed he was working on a memoir in 2022, around the same time he and Travis Barker had announced their reunion with Tom DeLonge. The trio's first new album together in over 10 years, ONE MORE TIME..., was released in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!