What's Maynard James Keenan's favorite tool?

By Josh Johnson

A Maynard James Keenan interview briefly turned into an episode of Home Improvement as the Tool frontman chose his favorite tool.

Comedian Bert Kreischer posed the question during the latest episode of his podcast, adding that it was his daughter's idea to ask it.

Keenan's answer? A "battery-operated pneumatic nail gun."

"That changed the game!" Kreischer exclaimed.

"I remember when it was, like, the canister and it would clog up and get all f***** up," Keenan continued. "The newer ones ... you can charge the battery ... you can get some s*** done."

We assume in Keenan's next interview he'll be asked about what he thinks is the most perfect circle.

Meanwhile, Keenan will have some downtime to use his battery-operated pneumatic nail gun before a busy 2025, which includes the Tool Live in the Sand destination festival in the Dominican Republic and the return of A Perfect Circle and Puscifer's Sessanta tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

