What's Linkin Park teasing?

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park is up to something.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 4, the "Numb" outfit shared a video featuring flickering logos for LP and MS, the latter referring to vocalist Mike Shinoda.

The post's caption simply reads, "TOMORROW," and is accompanied by the eyes and crossing swords emojis.

As for what Linkin Park is teasing, that's anybody's guess. The band has remained largely inactive since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington and their tribute concert to him last year, though they did mark the 20th anniversaries of their first two albums, 2000's Hybrid Theory and 2003's Meteora, with deluxe reissues. The Meteora reissue includes the unearthed single "Lost," featuring lead vocals by Bennington.

Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, Shinoda is set to release a new solo song, "Already Over," on Friday, October 6.

