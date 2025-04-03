What new parents should know about injuries and side effects of vacuum delivery

Childbirth can be a beautiful and rewarding experience. However, even in the best of situations, it can also be traumatic for both mother and baby. That can be especially true in cases where medical professionals need to utilize special tools, like vacuum extraction tools, to help deliver a newborn. Unfortunately, these medical devices can cause significant and everlasting vacuum delivery injuries in infants, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. notes.

Learning about the risks and side effects associated with vacuum-assisted births can help you spot signs of injuries early, allowing you to secure the legal and medical assistance your child deserves.

Risks of Vacuum-Assisted Birth

There comes a point during childbirth where pushing may not be enough, and the birthing process stalls. When this occurs, and there are signs of fetal distress, medical professionals may elect to use alternative methods to help speed delivery and ensure that the mother and infant are safe. Vacuum extraction is one delivery assistance option.

During vacuum extraction, a physician must carefully position the cup portion of the ventouse or vacuum device on the baby's head. During a contraction, traction is applied to the suction cup mechanically or via an electric pump. While the contraction is pushing the baby out of the birth canal, the vacuum extraction device is pulling the baby, helping it make its way out.

The risks associated with vacuum-assisted births are extensive. Too much suction can cause significant scalp injuries to the infant. Trapping vaginal tissues between the baby's head and the cup can also cause complications. Some of the risks and side effects associated with vacuum-assisted births can include:

Skull fractures

Cerebral palsy, a broad category of conditions that refer to medical disorders that impact muscle movements

Erb's palsy, which is a nerve injury affecting the upper arm and shoulder

Brachial plexus injuries, which damage the network of nerves in the shoulder connecting the spinal cord to the hand and arm

Scalp injuries

Soft tissue damage

Vacuum extraction complications can cause lasting physical, mental, and cognitive issues and disabilities.

When Vacuum Extract Complications Are a Sign of Medical Negligence

A birth injury from vacuum extraction can fall under the umbrella of medical malpractice when a healthcare provider or facility administers substandard care to a pregnant woman or infant during childbirth. Substandard medical care happens when a similarly trained professional, working under the same conditions, would not have made the same errors.

Some examples of incidents that may be considered medical negligence include the following:

Improper use of vacuum extraction tools

Inadequate training in vacuum extraction tools

Applying excessive force or using the vacuum for too long

Delaying the use of a vacuum or other procedure when there is fetal distress

Failing to consider the risks or contraindications of vacuum extraction

Unfortunately, it can take weeks, months, or even years to see some signs of common vacuum delivery injuries. If your child is not reaching significant milestones or you suspect vacuum extraction may have hurt your child, a vacuum extraction injury lawyer can help evaluate the situation.