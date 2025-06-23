Wet Leg shares new ﻿'moisturizer'﻿ track, 'davina mccall'

Domino
By Josh Johnson

Wet Leg has shared a new song called "davina mccall," a track off the band's upcoming album, moisturizer.

Named after English TV presenter Davina McCall, the cut is described as "a song about pure, unadulterated devotion." It also references Shakira with the lyric, "I'll be your Shakira/ Whenever, wherever."

You can listen to "davina mccall" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which features claymation recreations of Wet Leg, streaming now on YouTube.

Moisturizer, which also includes the lead single "catch these fists," drops July 11. It's the sophomore follow-up to Wet Leg's 2022 self-titled debut, which features the breakout hit "Chaise Longue."

Wet Leg will launch a U.S. tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

