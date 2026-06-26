Wet Leg shares horsegiirL remix of 'CPR'

Wet Leg has released the horsegiirL remix of their song "CPR."

For those unfamiliar, horsegiirL is the moniker of German artist Stella Stallion, who wears a horse head mask onstage. You might've seen her join Wet Leg onstage to perform "CPR" during their set at Coachella.

The remix reimagines "CPR" as a pulsing electronic track and includes a new verse courtesy of Stallion.

The "CPR" remix is included on the upcoming deluxe version of Wet Leg's 2025 sophomore album, moisturizer. The expanded set, which also includes live tracks, demos and other bonus recordings, is due out July 10.

The original moisturizer also includes the singles "catch these fists" and "mangetout."

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