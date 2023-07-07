Wet Leg releases remix of Depeche Mode "Wagging Tongue"

Wet Leg has released a remix of Depeche Mode's song "Wagging Tongue."

The updated recording is one of eight "Wagging Tongue" remixes included on a new EP, which is out now via digital outlets.

The original "Wagging Tongue" appears on the latest Depeche Mode album, Memento Mori, which dropped in March. The record, Depeche Mode's first following the 2022 death of original member Andy Fletcher, also includes the single "Ghosts Again."

Depeche Mode will launch a U.S. tour in support of Memento Mori in September. They previously toured the States behind the album in the spring.

