Welcome to Parad-ice: Green Day announces signature Slurpee flavor at 7-Eleven

Green Day has announced another collaboration with 7-Eleven.

After teaming up with the convenience store chain in 2024 for their own blend of coffee, the "American Idiot" rockers have now launched a signature Slurpee flavor.

Kerplunk Kandy Grape is described as "a sweet and slightly twisted treat that tastes just like the cotton candy grapes Green Day keeps as a staple on their backstage riders."

"I have great memories of getting Slurpee drinks with my friends," says frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. "It's always perfect on a good day or even a bad one."

You can try Kerplunk Kandy Grape now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. For Slurpee and Green Day fans in Los Angeles, you can use your Kerplunk Kandy Grape cup or receipt to gain access to a pop-up shop on Hollywood Boulevard featuring limited-edition merch. The pop-up will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

